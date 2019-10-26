U.S. bars flights to all Cuba airports except Havana beginning Dec 10
The U.S. government said on Friday it would bar U.S. airlines from flying to all destinations in Cuba besides Havana starting Dec. 10 as the Trump administration boosts pressure on the Cuban government.
The U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice it was taking the action at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "further the administration's policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela."
The move will bar U.S. flights to any of the nine international airports in Cuba other than Havana.
