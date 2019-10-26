International Development News
3 die in wildfires in Mexico's Baja California

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tijuana
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 07:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 07:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@EmmanuelMacron)

Mexican authorities say three people have died in wind-whipped wildfires in the northwestern state of Baja California. Mexico's civil defense agency said Friday that fires near Tecate, near Tijuana and between the coastal towns of Rosarito and Ensenada had forced 1,645 people to evacuate their homes.

One of the fires closed the coastal highway north of Ensenada for several hours. Another, near Tecate, burned more than 35,000 acres (about 14,200 hectares). Schools were ordered closed in Tijuana, Tecate, and Rosarito due to smoke.

Officials blamed strong Santa Ana winds, but they appeared to have died down by evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

