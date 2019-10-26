International Development News
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the city’s financial center on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

US-JAPAN-WEATHER-RAIN/ Death toll climbs to 10 as heavy rains hit typhoon-ravaged eastern Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The death toll from torrential rains that caused flooding and mudslides in eastern Japan reached 10 on Saturday, with three others missing, public broadcaster NHK reported, just two weeks after the region was hit hard by a powerful typhoon. U.S.

US-USA-CONGRESS-CUMMINGS/ Obama on Rep. Cummings: 'Nothing weak about looking out for others'

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a leading role. US-JOHNSON-JOHNSON-TALC-TARGET/

Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder from their stores, after the healthcare conglomerate recalled some bottles because of possible asbestos contamination.af

BUSINESS US-USA-TRADE-CHINA-TALKS/

Tech consultations on parts of U.S. trade deal completed - China's Commerce Ministry SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. trade officials as both countries confirmed technical consultations on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday.

US-WELLS-FARGO-LAYOFFS-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Wells Fargo lays off more than 200 business bankers in U.S. - sources

Wells Fargo & Co has laid off more than 200 bankers in its U.S. lending divisions in recent months, as the bank reacted to business trends and restructured some units, sources familiar with the matter said this week. ENTERTAINMENT

us-usa-education-cheating/ Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. US-MEDIA-AT-T-HBO-MAX-FOCUS/

Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max In the bestselling novel “Circe” — optioned by WarnerMedia for its forthcoming HBO Max streaming service — the daughter of the Greek god Helios tames wild beasts and menaces the gods.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-HOU/

Astros top Nationals in Game 3, cut World Series deficit to 2-1 Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday over the Washington Nationals.

US-SOCCER-USA-NWSL/ Reigning champs Courage brace for Chicago's 'aggressive attack'

RALEIGH, N.C. (Reuters) - With home-field advantage and reigning champion status, the North Carolina Courage are apparent favorites to take home the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship on Sunday. POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX) (TV) Germany's Social Democrats announce result of leadership ballot

Party members decide who they want to drag the party out of the doldrums and decide whether to quit government. 26 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND Democratic Unionist Party annual conference

DUP leader, deputy leader speak at annual conference, a week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Northern Irish allies said they could not support his Brexit deal. 26 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NIGERIA-BOOKS/EVARISTO (PIX) (TV)

Booker Prize-winning author Evaristo visits Nigeria Reuters speaks to Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo at the Ake literary festival, in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. The author, of Nigerian and British parentage, was the first black woman to win the prize. She was the joint recipient of the prize alongside Margaret Atwood.

26 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

