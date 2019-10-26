International Development News
Development News Edition

Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 12:38 IST
Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions

Honolulu, Oct 26 (AP) A 93-year-old heiress doesn't need a guardian to take care of her, but a hearing will be held to determine whether she needs a conservator to oversee her USD 215 million trust, a judge ruled Friday in an ongoing battle over her wealth. Abigail Kawananakoa's fortune has been tied up in a court case since her 2017 stroke. Her longtime lawyer, Jim Wright, argued the stroke left her impaired, and he stepped in to assume the role of trustee.

Kawananakoa said she's fine, fired Wright and married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth. Kawananakoa inherited her wealth as the great-granddaughter of James Campbell, an Irish businessman who made his fortune as a sugar plantation owner and one of Hawaii's largest landowners.

Native Hawaiians consider her a princess because she's a descendant of the family that ruled the islands before the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom in 1893. They have been closely watching the legal wrangling over her trust because they are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.

Last year, Judge R. Mark Browning ruled Kawananakoa lacks the mental capacity to manage her trust, appointed First Hawaiian Bank to serve as trustee and removed Wright. Wright had appointed three prominent Native Hawaiian leaders to serve as board members for the $100 million foundation Kawananakoa created in 2001. The foundation is participating in the court battle because it is a beneficiary of her trust.

Board members of her foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Petitions for a guardian and a conservator come "from a place of sincere respect and reverence, honoring Ms. Kawananakoa's lifelong commitment to the Native Hawaiian people," said David Kauila Kopper, an attorney for the foundation.

She attempted to change her trust last year to ensure her wife receives USD 40 million and all her personal property, according to court records. The couple's lawyers said Friday that Kawananakoa is well-cared for and should be able to do what she wants with her money.

The allegations that she can't take care of herself or her affairs, is "speculation of the worst kind," said her attorney, Bruce Voss. "Just because Ms. Kawananakoa has a great deal of assets and just because there's a lot of people who think they could do a better job of spending her money than she does, does not mean that Ms. Kawananakoa has lost the basic right . to decide what she wants to do with her money and property," Voss said.

Kawananakoa watched the hearing with the couple's Chihuahua on her lap, while seated next to Worth. "People don't like Ms. Worth, maybe it's her age, maybe it's the same-sex relationship, maybe it's the amount of money other people could have," Worth's attorney, Michael Rudy said.

If Kawananakoa could take the stand and testify, "she would tell you just leave me alone," Rudy said. She may have to do exactly that during a future evidentiary hearing to determine whether there should be a conservator. Browning said she will need to undergo a medical examination before the hearing.

It's a "sad situation," Kawananakoa said outside the courtroom. "My heritage dictates that I must take care of the Hawaiian people." (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...

Rugby-Wales centre Davies confident of playing semis despite knee concerns

Wales centre Jonathan Davies may not be at his fittest because of a knee injury but the 31-year-old is confident he would be able to play Sundays Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Davies said there were initial fears he would...

Tennis-Osaka hopes format familiarity brings better result at WTA Finals

Twelve months on from her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka is hoping to put the lessons learned into practice as she looks for improved performance in the end-of-season tournament. Osaka made her br...

US meets China, Russia and Pakistan to talk Afghan peace

Islamabad, Oct 26 AP Representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan agreed Friday that negotiation is the only road to peace in Afghanistan, including an early resumption of direct US talks with the Taliban. The day-long t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019