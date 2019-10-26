Tata Crucible takes corporate philosophy to students across ASEAN

Tata Crucible Singapore, introduced by Tata Group 13 years ago, has reached out to ASEAN students through Singapore universities, promoting corporate philosophy of doing beyond business and engaging youths. "Tata is all about doing things which are beyond business in terms of impacting community and connecting community," said K V Rao, Resident Director for ASEAN at Tata Sons Ltd in Singapore on Friday.

This particular platform, created in India in 2004, gives the Tata Group an interesting window and opening to talking to youths and engaging them in a very interesting way, he said. "Tata Crucible has reached out to students from ASEAN through the Singapore Universities and Institute of Higher Learnings," Rao said.

"It is a corporate philosophy of doing things beyond business and same is the case with students participating in a quiz, which is actually doing things beyond their core studies," he elaborated on the way Tata Group promote creativity through its corporate philosophy. Tata Crucible is held every year in Singapore, Dubai and India, recognizing creativity among students.

"When you do things beyond your core studies, your mind literally opens up to more knowledge and more curiosity, intelligences, to react, quick wittiness, thinking on your feet, and being able to operate more successfully in the world," Rao said after hosting the final of 13 edition of Tata Crucible Singapore on Friday. The 13th edition was won by a team of Maulik Jain from Assam and Pune's Rutwik Vishwaitre, who represented National University of Singapore, taking home a prize money of SGD 7,000 (USD 5,134) and trophies.

Jain, 20, who is doing economics & finance and Vishwaitre, 20, doing mechanical engineering, are set to participate in the final to be held in India in April next year. "It is one of the most prestigious quizzes in Singapore," Jain said.

The second team of Shalini Gupta, 22, and Harshita Garg, 19, representing the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), will also participate in the India final. Jamshedpur-born Gupta and Kanpur-born Garg are doing Banking and Finance, respectively, at SIM. They won a prize of SGD 3,000 (USD 2,200) at the Quiz which drew 41 teams.

Teams from India and United Arab Emirates will be participating in the finals.

