People News Roundup: Atwood honored; Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Emotional' author Atwood honored at Windsor Castle

An "emotional" Margaret Atwood added to her long list of accolades on Friday as the Canadian author became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to literature at a ceremony at Britain's Windsor Castle. Dressed in a dark dress, colorful scarf and red hat, the 79-year-old, who wrote the best-selling 1985 dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", received the honor from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 93.

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' was occasionally challenging. "Sometimes, if I paid attention to it, it was difficult," Lauren said in an interview with Reuters. "But I tried to ignore it."

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth honours Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

