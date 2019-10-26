International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Violence during Ethiopian protests was ethnically tinged, say eyewitnesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 20:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Violence during Ethiopian protests was ethnically tinged, say eyewitnesses

Much of the fighting seen during protests in Ethiopia this week was ethnically tinged, eyewitnesses said on Saturday, describing attacks by young men from the Oromo ethnic group against people from other ethnic groups.

There were clashes in several cities in Oromiya, Ethiopia's most populous province, underscoring the spectre of ethnic violence that the United Nations says has already internally displaced more than 2 million people. After activist Jawar Mohammed said police had ringed his home in Addis Ababa and tried to withdraw his government security detail, his supporters quickly took to the streets on Wednesday and Thursday to protest against his treatment.

Crowds of young men from his Oromo ethnic group quickly turned their anger against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, also an Oromo, saying that he had betrayed them by mistreating Jawar. Abiy won the Nobel peace prize this month for making peace with Ethiopia's longtime foe Eritrea. Jawar had spearheaded protests that propelled Abiy to power last year.

But the young men also lashed out against people from other ethnic groups, three eyewitnesses said. Oromiya's top police official said: "There was a hidden agenda to divert the whole protest into an ethnic and religious conflict.

"There were attempts to burn churches and mosques," Oromiya regional police commissioner Kefyalew Tefera told Reuters. Tefera had said late on Friday that 67 people had been killed in the region in two days of protests.

The majority of the deaths came from fighting between civilians, he said. Police have arrested 150 people in Oromiya region so far in connection with the violence. Sixty-eight people were arrested on suspicion of robbing and attempting to burn a mosque and an orthodox church in the city of Adama in Oromiya, the city's mayor said in an interview on a state-run broadcaster. He said the suspects took advantage of peaceful protests to spark ethnic and religious conflict.

A 69-year-old man in Dodola, a town about 300 km (185 miles) south of the capital in the Oromiya region, said he saw young men carrying sticks and metal rods in a part of town where people from the Amharic ethnic group are known to live, attacking and setting fire to houses. He said the young men shouted "Qeerroo can do this....and that" in the Amharic language as they rampaged through his neighbourhood.

Supporters of Jawar call themselves "Qeerroo", an Oromo term meaning "bachelor" adopted by politically active young men. He said he also heard them speaking the Oromo language.

The man said the group took to the streets suddenly on Wednesday morning, when people were on their way to work. "I saw the corpses of seven people who were killed by the youths," he said. "They all were beaten to death using sticks, metal rods and machetes. I managed to save my life by hiding here and there."

The Dodola hospital has treated 56 people since violence began, nearly 35 of them appearing to have been beaten with sticks and machetes, the rest with gunshot wounds, an official there said. Priest Firesebhat Getachew, head of an Orthodox church in Dodola, said eight people killed this week had been buried at his church and 3,000 more were sheltering inside its compound.

"The attackers targeted Orthodox Christians," he said by phone, adding that the victims were from the Oromo, Amhara, and Sidama ethnic groups. "The area is dominated by Muslims, and they don't want us and the church there." The violence along ethnic and religious lines is one of the biggest challenges yet for Abiy in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation.

As the country approaches elections in 2020, the sweeping political freedoms he has overseen have empowered ethnic strongmen building powerbases by challenging the government. "This was just the trigger," Fisseha Tekle, Ethiopia researcher at Amnesty International, said of the protests that led to violence. "There was something brewing under the surface. If the government doesn't tackle the basic problem among the communities, this may erupt again."

In Alem Gena on the outskirts of the capital, a woman watched from inside the gate to her home as young men speaking Oromo destroyed signs written in Amharic. "A young man standing on the side of the road asked them why they were doing this. Then they started to attack him with a stick," she said. Reuters could not verify in all circumstances who was responsible for starting the violence. (Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Katharine Houreld, Hugh Lawson and Christina Fincher)

Also Read: 67 people killed in protests in Ethiopia's Oromiya region -police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram made 'dumping ground' of Kerala BJP leaders : Cong,

With P S Sreedharan Pillai, BJP president of Kerala, appointed the 15th governor of Mizoram, The Congress and Mizorams apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl MZP on Saturday said the Centre has made the state a dumping ground of Kerala BJP lead...

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini goes on hunger strike demanding release

Rajiv Gandhis assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan on Saturday has gone on a hunger strike inside the Vellore Womens prison. In a letter to prison officials, she has stated that she and her husband Murugan have been inside the prison ...

Protester killed as police block Guinea Bissau rally

Bissau, Oct 26 AFP Police in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday blocked opposition supporters from holding a demonstration calling for a delay to next months presidential election, with one protester killed and several injured. Police used batons an...

Delhi fire services deploy more personnel this Diwali, cancels all leaves

Delhi Fire Services has not only deployed 2,000 officers across the city to tackle emergencies on Diwali, but has also stationed 25 officials to man its control room to deal with any fire-related calls, a day ahead of the festival of lights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019