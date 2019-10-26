International Development News
Development News Edition

World Bank to continue supporting 97 projects in India with USD 24 billion commitment: David Malpass

The World Bank will continue supporting its 97 projects in India with USD 24 billion commitment, said the global financial institution's president David Malpass here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 23:12 IST
World Bank to continue supporting 97 projects in India with USD 24 billion commitment: David Malpass
World Bank president David Malpass addressing media persons in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank will continue supporting its 97 projects in India with USD 24 billion commitment, said the global financial institution's president David Malpass here on Saturday. "World Bank right now has 97 projects with USD 24 billion committed. So, we expect the programme to continue and to reflect the projects and reforms that were going on in India. Maybe 5-6 billion dollars (USD) per year," said Malpass while speaking to media persons here.

The World Bank president is in India on a visit. Earlier in the day, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed various aspects of the financial sector. "We discussed ways that the financial sector can move forward and add to growth within India," he said.

Lauding the Indian economy's growth, Malpass said: "India's financial sector has made progress in terms of monitoring of assets, bankruptcy process, in terms of deepening of the banking system and looking for ways to the way forward." Malpass' visit to India comes in the backdrop of the recently released World Bank report on Ease of Doing Business 2020. As per the survey, India has been placed 63rd among 190 countries.

According to the report released on Thursday, India figured among top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The World Bank has lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort." "I should note India made progress and move up to 63 in the ranking and there was progress on registering the business on trading across borders, resolving insolvency, dealing with construction permits, registering property, trading across boards and paying taxes indicators," the World Bank president said.

Malpass praised Prime Minister Modi for his vision to make the country a five trillion dollar economy, stating that the "powerful goal" will be assisted by innovations in the financial sector. "Prime Minister Modi has a goal of five trillion dollar economy. It is a powerful vision and goal. It will be assisted by innovations in the financial sector," he said.

Malpass also appreciated the corporate tax cut implemented by the Central government. "India has taken a good step with the recent cut in the corporate tax rate that will add to growth," added Malpass. (ANI)

Also Read: Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pope, ending synod, says will re-launch study of women deacons

Pope Francis said on Saturday he would reconvene a commission to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they are allowed to take up the role today.Francis made the...

UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz tops SPD leader vote, but faces run-off

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz came first in a vote to elect a leader of Germanys Social Democrats SPD but fell short of a majority, triggering a run-off set to fuel debate over whether to stay in government with Chancellor Angela Merkel.The ...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in a second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed viol...

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019