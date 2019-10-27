At least seven Iraqi protesters shot dead by militia in Hilla -sources

At least seven protesters were killed and 38 wounded in the Iraqi city of Hilla early on Sunday when members of the Iranian-backed Badr Organization militia opened fire on demonstrators, police and health sources said.

Protesters had gathered across Iraq on Saturday in the second day of anti-government protests, in which at least 65 people have died.

