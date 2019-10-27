US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: monitor

US helicopters dropped fighters in Syria's Idlib province overnight in an operation targeting Islamic State group leaders, a war monitor said Sunday.

"US helicopters dropped fighters on the ground before clashes broke out with jihadists," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media reports that IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in the same area.

The war monitor said the airborne operation in Barisha, a small village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey, targeted senior IS members.

