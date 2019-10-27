International Development News
Syria's SDF worked on 5-month joint operation to eliminate Baghdadi - commander

  • Reuters
  • Damascus
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:47 IST
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:41 IST
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been working for five months as part of a joint operation to eliminate Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, its commander said on Sunday.

"There has been intelligence work on the ground and precise tracking to eliminate the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi through a joint operation," SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi said in a tweet. "We thank everyone who contributed in this great work," he added tagging U.S. President Donald Trump.

