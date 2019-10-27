REFILE-Syria's SDF says its intelligence helped locate Baghdadi
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took place after its intelligence pinpointed his location.
Senior SDF official Redur Xelil said at a news conference that the forces would now intensify intelligence operations and efforts to chase down Islamic State sleeper cells. It blamed a Turkish assault on northeast Syria for delaying the Baghdadi operation by more than a month. (Rerpoting by Eric Knecht, Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)
Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan says reports of escaped Islamic State prisoners "disinformation" -Anadolu
UPDATE 1-SDF: Not enough guards at Syria camp holding Islamic State families
Syrian Observatory: 100 people escape camp holding Islamic State relatives
UPDATE 2-Islamic State relatives flee en masse from Syrian camp -Kurdish-led authority
Islamic State family members escape camp as Turkey-backed forces close in -Kurdish-led authority