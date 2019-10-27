Iran minister says U.S. killing of Baghdadi "not a big deal" - Tweet
The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "not a big deal", Iran's information minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday, accusing Iran's longtime foe of creating Islamic State.
"Not a big deal. You just killed your creature," Azari-Jahromi tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
