The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "not a big deal", Iran's information minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday, accusing Iran's longtime foe of creating Islamic State.

"Not a big deal. You just killed your creature," Azari-Jahromi tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

