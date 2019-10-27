Kurdish YPG: Islamic State spokesman killed in Syria
The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Sunday that Islamic State spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir was killed in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the YPG leads, said he was targeted near Syria's border town of Jarablus through efforts between SDF intelligence and the U.S. military.
SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi said it was "a continuation of the previous operation" in which Islamic State's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed and described the jihadist spokesman as Baghdadi's right-hand man.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
