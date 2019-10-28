International Development News
Development News Edition

15 killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:53 IST
15 killed in northern Burkina Faso attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen killed 15 civilians in northern Burkina Faso over the weekend, security and local sources said Monday, in the latest deadly attack as the impoverished West African country battles a jihadist revolt. "On Saturday night numerous armed individuals attacked the village of Pobe-Mengao and kidnapped several residents, ransacked shops and carried away equipment," a local source said.

A security source said, "the lifeless bodies of 11 people were found on Sunday morning... probably the bodies of those abducted the day before in Pobe-Mengao by an armed terrorist group". The local source said that "after the attackers departed, the population started to leave the village to take refuge in Djibo -- particularly after the bodies were discovered." Djibo, the capital of the Soum province, is 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Pobe-Mengao.

The gunmen returned to Pobe-Mengao on Sunday morning, where they "shot in the air for several hours before leaving," said the source, who is a Djibo resident, quoting testimonies from the displaced villagers. Four more bodies were found after the second onslaught, the source told AFP, bringing the death toll to at least 15.

The security source said that reinforcements had been sent to patrol the area. Soum is one of a swathe of provinces in northern Burkina Faso that have been battling with a four-year-old wave of jihadist violence that came from neighboring Mali.

The attacks -- typically hit-and-run raids on villages, road mines, and suicide bombings -- have claimed around 640 lives nationally, according to an AFP toll. Nearly 500,000 people have been internally displaced.

More than 10,000 people marched in the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday to express their support for the country's security forces, which are badly-equipped, poorly trained and under-funded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Prince Charles to visit India next month to celebrate India-UK ties

Britains Prince Charles will visit India on November 13 and 14 to celebrate India-UK relations during which he will also discuss issues like climate change and sustainable finance, his office announced on Monday. The visit by the heir-to-th...

Study looks at impact of non-nutritive sweeteners on children

Non-nutritive or artificial sweeteners are a growing part of US diets, now consumed by at least one in four children. A new American Academy of Pediatrics AAP policy statement offers a summary of the existing data around non-nutritive sweet...

Nitish emphasises better upkeep of rural roads

Better maintenance of rural roads has become essential due to the rise in population and more people owning vehicles in the village as a result of improved standards of living, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. Chairing a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019