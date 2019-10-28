International Development News
Development News Edition

No one can give assurance for his own life, let alone someone else's, Pak PM Khan on Sharif's health

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:45 IST
No one can give assurance for his own life, let alone someone else's, Pak PM Khan on Sharif's health
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said no one can give an assurance on their own life, let alone on someone else's, as he asserted that his government was providing the best possible medical facilities to ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif, according to a media report. Sharif, 69, who has been in hospital since October 21, had a relapse on Sunday, with his platelet count falling from 45,000 to 20,000. The three-time former Pakistan prime minister also had difficulty in breathing.

Speaking at a function in Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, Prime Minister Khan said the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where Sharif is admitted, along with top doctors of the country, have been sent for the treatment of the PML-N leader, the Express Tribune reported. On a Pakistani court asking for reassurance for Nawaz's life, Khan said, "All human beings can do is try, and it is beyond our capabilities to give assurances of our own lives, let alone someone else's."

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Sharif in the Al- Azizia corruption case till Tuesday in which he is serving a seven-year imprisonment. A day earlier, he had also secured bail in the money laundering case from the Lahore High Court. Bail has been granted in both cases on medical grounds.

At the hospital, Sharif has met his mother and daughter Maryam Nawaz. Maryam, also in jail in a corruption case, has been given special permission by the Punjab government to stay with her father on the directions of Prime Minister Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

European delegation to visit Kashmir; first such visit after Article 370 revocation

A 27-member delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday and discussed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and the situation after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 that have special s...

"Secret" no more: Pope renames historic Vatican archives

The Vatican Secret Archives, containing millions of documents spanning 12 centuries, are no longer officially secret.Pope Francis has renamed the priceless archives, which include letters about King Henry VIIIs requests to divorce Catherine...

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Will send report to centre on aid for floods after assessing

The Karnataka government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by the second spell of floods in the state and would soon send a report to the Centre, seeking aid. As there were floods for the second time in the state, our offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019