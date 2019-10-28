International Development News
Development News Edition

Manhunt ongoing in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greenville
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:09 IST
Manhunt ongoing in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
Image Credit: Pixabay

A suspected gunman remained on the loose Monday after opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured. The search continued for the unidentified shooter that authorities believe may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System.

They said others may have been shot at random. The shooting happened about midnight Saturday at what Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event. Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.

Meeks described "complete chaos" after the shots rang out, with hundreds of people fleeing, including the gunman. Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities said.

The shooting came as Texas A&M University-Commerce, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Dallas, celebrated homecoming weekend. According to its website, it is the second-largest university in the Texas A&M University System.

The two people killed were both males, Meeks said. Family members identified one of the victims to local media as Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas. After a vigil for Berry on Sunday night at a Dallas park, at least one person opened fire. Dallas police say no one was injured but several vehicles were reported damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. will cooperate with 'like-minded' nations on 5G networks

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a letter Monday the United States plans to cooperate with like-minded nations to promote security in next-generation 5G networks. In a letter to delegates at the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference i...

3 arrested for bursting banned firecrackers in Noida

Three people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly bursting a banned variety of firecrackers in the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on containing pollution, officials said. An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act was regist...

Kremlin critic Navalny and allies hit with $1.4 mln lawsuit payout

A Russian court on Monday ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his allies to pay 1.4 million in damages, a blow to the Kremlin critics group, whose bank accounts have been frozen amid what he says is a broad government crackdown. Th...

Centre holds dialogue with NSCN-IM; peace talks may continue beyond Oct 31

The Centre on Monday held a fresh round of talks with the NSCN-IM, the major insurgent group in Nagaland, to finalise the Naga peace deal to end the seven-decade-old insurgency problem amid indications the dialogue will continue beyond Octo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019