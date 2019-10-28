Shooting outside mosque in southern France injures 2; suspect arrested

Two people were injured in a shooting incident outside a mosque in the French city of Bayonne on Monday, Sputnik reported, adding that the suspected gunman has been arrested by the police. The incident occurred at around 3:15 pm (local time) outside a mosque located in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques department, while a car was also set on fire.

The two people injured in the incident are aged 84 and 87 years. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The attacker, aged 60, reportedly tried to throw an incendiary device at the mosque.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Reuters People News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)