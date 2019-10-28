International Development News
U.S. disposes of Baghdadi remains, will not release video - military

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:59 IST
U.S. authorities have disposed of the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and have no plans to release photos or videos of his death at this time, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mike Milley, said on Monday.

Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest to kill himself as U.S. forces closed in on him, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. "The disposal of his remains has been done and is complete and was handled appropriately," Milley told reporters at a Pentagon briefing.

