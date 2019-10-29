T-Mobile beats quarterly phone subscriber estimates
T-Mobile US Inc on Monday beat Wall Street's third-quarter estimates for net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by its competitive wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals. T-Mobile, the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscriber count, said it added a net 754,000 phone subscribers in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 774,000 additions a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 742,600 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet. The company's net income rose to $870 million, or $1.01 per share, from $795 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 2% to $11.06 billion, missing estimates of $11.33 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
