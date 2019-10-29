International Development News
Development News Edition

Monotheistic faiths sign joint paper against euthanasia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 02:12 IST
Monotheistic faiths sign joint paper against euthanasia
Image Credit: Picserver

Christian, Jewish and Muslim envoys have signed and submitted to Pope Francis a joint document that denounced euthanasia and assisted suicide as "inherently" wrong acts that should be forbidden. "The three Abrahamic monotheistic religions share common goals and are in complete agreement in their approach to end-of-life situations," the document said.

"Euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are inherently and consequentially morally and religiously wrong and should be forbidden with no exceptions. "Any pressure upon dying patients to end their lives by active and deliberate actions is categorically rejected," it added.

It was signed at the Vatican on Monday by David Rosen for the American Jewish Committee, Vincenzo Paglia for the Vatican, a representative for the Orthodox Church, and Samsul Anwar from the Indonesian Muhammadiyah, an Islamic social and cultural association. The idea came from Avraham Steinberg, co-president of the Israeli National Council on Bioethics.

"I think it's by itself an historic event that the three major religions come together, talk to each other, agree on something and even sign on it," Steinberg told a press conference Paglia, who is president of of the Pontifical Academy for Life, added that while death could not always be avoided, "we don't want to help it on its dirty job." Finally, Marsudi Syuhud, secretary general of the influential Islamic association Nahdlatul Ulama, said: "Protecting life is one of the purposes of Islamic law, that's why we don't stop protecting life until the end of our life."

The document urged medical personnel to listen to their conscience, saying: "No health care provider should be coerced or pressured to either directly or indirectly assist in the deliberate and intentional death of a patient through assisted suicide or any form of euthanasia, especially when it is against the religious beliefs of the provider." "Moral objections regarding issues of life and death certainly fall into the category of conscientious objection that should be universally respected," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trum...

Report: Watt to have surgery this week for torn pec

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle that ended his season Sunday, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Watt, 30, faces a recovery time of approximately four months and ...

UPDATE 2-'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX -Boeing CEO

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony mad...

UPDATE 1-U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But do not ask the dogs name, because the military wont say -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019