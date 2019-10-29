International Development News
PM Modi meets Saudi energy minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, on Tuesday met Minister for Energy, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

  • Riyadh
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:47 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:47 IST
PM Modi meets Saudi energy minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, on Tuesday met Minister for Energy, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. Modi also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of for Environment Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, in Riyadh and held "useful discussion" on exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing and water technologies between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend Future Investment Initiative (FII). The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.

Modi is also scheduled to meet King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. (ANI)

Also Read: Entire Haryana is in favour of BJP, says PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Hisar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

