International Development News
Development News Edition

GM, Toyota, Chrysler back Trump on auto emissions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:06 IST
GM, Toyota, Chrysler back Trump on auto emissions
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Carmaking heavyweights General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trump's efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the auto giants have confirmed. The announcement is the latest salvo in a months-long battle over car pollution between the White House and the US state, whose Democratic leaders have made fighting climate change a priority.

California -- which has some of the most polluted cities in the country -- has used tough emissions standards to improve air quality and become a model for green tech. But Washington stripped the state of its decades-old right to set its own car pollution regulations in September, arguing that higher standards depressed the new car market and kept older and more unsafe vehicles on the road.

California responded by suing the Trump administration to block the move, alongside nearly two dozen other US states. The three automakers announced Monday that they would support Washington in that legal action.

"With our industry facing the possibility of multiple, overlapping and inconsistent standards that drive up costs and penalize consumers, we had an obligation to intervene," said John Bozzella, a spokesman for a coalition representing the firms. The move exposes a split in the industry, putting the trio of manufacturers at odds against other leading auto companies that have backed California's tougher regulations.

The state reached a deal with four major carmakers in July to produce more fuel-efficient cars for the American market. The automakers pledged to make increasingly efficient vehicles that can average 50 miles per gallon by 2025.

But the White House was infuriated by the agreement, instructing the Department of Justice to launch an antitrust investigation against Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW in response. At that time, Trump also reportedly summoned other carmakers to the White House to warn them against agreeing to a similar deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

The British pound wobbled briefly on Tuesday as Britain looked set for a snap December election but its recent surge on hopes of a smooth Brexit look capped by the outside risks that the various election outcomes could bring to that scenari...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. For best climate impact, put renewables in the U.S. Midwest studyInstalling wind turbines and solar panels in the U.S. Midwest instead of other parts of the country would deliver th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZenecas combo drug for lung cancer succeeds in late-stage trialAstraZeneca Plc said on Monday a combination of its cancer drug, Imfinzi, along with chemotherapy helped curb progress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019