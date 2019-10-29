Tesla filing shows U.S. third-quarter sales dropped 39%
Tesla Inc's third-quarter revenue fell 39% in the United States, a regulatory filing showed https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459019038256/tsla-10q_20190930.htm on Tuesday.
Sales in the country, the electric car maker's biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.
Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8% to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cheered by Sino-.U.S. trade progress
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia relieved at latest trade truce, China data disappoints
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares get trade lift, let down by China data
Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price
Asian markets rally after China, US reach partial trade deal