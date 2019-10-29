Tesla filing shows U.S. third-quarter sales dropped 39%

Tesla Inc's third-quarter revenue fell 39% in the United States, a regulatory filing showed https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459019038256/tsla-10q_20190930.htm on Tuesday.

Sales in the country, the electric car maker's biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8% to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)