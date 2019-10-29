International Development News
Development News Edition

Trick or treat: Is your doorstep fair game for zombies at Halloween?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:48 IST
Trick or treat: Is your doorstep fair game for zombies at Halloween?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Small children dressed as fairies on your doorstep may be cute while teenagers in zombie masks can be less appealing, but what rights do you have to say who knocks on your door at Halloween?

A growing number of Britons who dread the spooky holiday - when packs of youngsters dressed as witches, skeletons and ghosts ask their neighbors for sweets with the phrase 'trick or treat' - are looking for ways to deter ghoulish callers. "Halloween can be a very scary time of the year," said Anne, an elderly woman in the western county of Shropshire who declined to publish her full name.

"I walk with a frame, so if I do have trick-or-treaters I wouldn't be able to get to the door in time anyway. So I just hope that they don't play any tricks on me." Tips for those who feel threatened by unknown callers include disabling your doorbell, going out for the evening, or leaving treats in a bowl by the door, while the police recommend displaying "no trick-or-treat" posters.

"People have the right to privacy," a Cumbria Police spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. While teens think practical jokes are just a laugh, they can have a serious impact on the aged and those in poor health and be a nuisance in homes with a sleeping baby or shift worker.

An elderly man with Alzheimer's was brought to tears after confusing Halloween visitors with real ghosts, Radfield Home Care, which provides elderly people with support at home, said on its website, which offers Halloween safety tips. "Halloween can be a very worrying time for people who have previously experienced anti-social behavior or criminal damage from callers," said Gary Fenton, creator of Online Watch Link (OWL), which allows people to share security updates.

Almost 400,000 homes are registered with OWL, which is used by the public, police, and councils across Britain to share local crime alerts. The police are trying to outwit high-spirited youngsters by asking local businesses to restrict the sale of eggs and flour to under 16s who might pelt them at homes or cars.

"If you're found in possession of flour, eggs or other items where a breach of the peace is likely to occur you could be arrested," reads a poster produced by police in the eastern county of Cambridgeshire for local shop owners. The U.S. city of Chesapeake in Virginia caused a storm last year when it was revealed that children over the age of 12 could be jailed for trick-or-treating under a law introduced in 1968 after a bout of Halloween violence in a neighboring city.

The penalty has since been reduced to a $250 fine for troublemakers over the age of 14. "This law had never been enforced; it only existed to give police an option should things get out of hand on Halloween," Heath Covey, a spokesman for the city, said in emailed comments.

"We'd like to assure everyone that, in fact, we do NOT arrest teens for trick-or-treating and never have."

Also Read: Youngsters compose rap song to urge people to vote in Maharashtra polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St holds steady after S&P hits record

The SP 500 eased back from a record high on Tuesday to trade near the unchanged mark as investors weaved through the heart of earnings season and the latest headlines on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U.S.-Chi...

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019