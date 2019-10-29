International Development News
PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyad on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here. At a press briefing, Economic Relations Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti had said that the Prime Minister and Crown Prince will sign the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to further cement the bilateral ties in political, defence, security, trade and investment sectors between the two countries.

Several agreements in the fields of defence industries collaboration, security cooperation, air services agreement, renewable energy, among others are expected to be signed between India and Saudi Arabia following the meeting between the two leaders. The Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prior to meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Modi delivered a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) where he called on the global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem. (ANI)

Also Read: Previous Cong governments were scared of threats of terrorists, says PM Narendra Modi at rally in Haryana's Rewari

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St holds steady after S&P hits record

The SP 500 eased back from a record high on Tuesday to trade near the unchanged mark as investors weaved through the heart of earnings season and the latest headlines on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U.S.-Chi...

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square, anti-government movement gains momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdads central Tahrir Square on Tuesday for a fifth day, angered by reports of security forces killing demonstrators in the city of Kerbala and the prime ministers refusal to call early elections.I...
