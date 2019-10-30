International Development News
Development News Edition

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 06:21 IST
US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting
Image Credit: Flickr

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro (44) of Houston, Texas, was sentenced on Monday by US District Court Judge Laurie J Michelson of the Eastern District of Michigan.

After a five-week trial, Castro was convicted of one count of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and four counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to evidence presented during the trial, Castro and her accomplices committed a string of home invasions in Georgia, New York, Ohio, Michigan and Texas from 2011 to 2014.

The leader of the gang was Castro. She would make lists of robbery targets in various states around the county, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and then assign accomplices to carry out armed robberies of these families within their homes, the Department of Justice said. Once Castro assigned a crew to a particular area, members of the group would travel to that location, conduct surveillance and execute the robberies.

Noting that the crews followed a particular mode of operation in each of the robberies, the Department of Justice said they took disguise with clothing and bandanas so that robbery victims would have difficulty in identifying them. They would openly carry and brandish firearms to gain control of the victims and then immediately corral the victims, including children, into one location in the home.

At least one robber would then restrain the victims with duct tape, as another would ransack the home in search of cash, jewellery and electronics to steal. The group organized their trips to involve multiple home invasion robberies over a series of days, the Justice Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...

NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than 9 million. The 72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final y...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - October 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesGeneral election set for December 12 as MPs vote to break Brexit paralysis httpson.ft.com2PtIPI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019