US: Shooting in California leaves three dead, nine injured

A shooting incident took place in the Long Beach area of California on Tuesday night (local time), claiming the lives of three people and injuring nine others. "At 10:44 pm, firefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. Three confirmed fatalities (adult males), nine patients transported to local area hospitals," Long Beach Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

According to CNN, the injured were rushed to the local hospital soon after the police and paramedics arrived at the site. No information is available of any possible suspect.

This shooting episode comes days after a similar incident was reported on Thursday in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida. (ANI)

Also Read: US News Roundup: California utility sees decade of power cuts to avoid wildfires; Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)