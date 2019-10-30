International Development News
Development News Edition

Sony sees first-half net profit drop but lifts full-year forecast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:09 IST
Sony sees first-half net profit drop but lifts full-year forecast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Sony said Wednesday half-year net profit fell nearly 15 percent, but it upgraded its annual forecast on solid growth in its image-sensor and music sectors. The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit dropped 14.9 percent to 340 billion yen (USD 3.12 billion) for April-September and tipped annual net profits of 540 billion yen, compared with an earlier 500 billion yen forecast.

The company said it saw sales jump in the image-sensor sector, thanks to a growth in demand due to mobile phones. "We think the demand will continue to grow also for the next fiscal year with the increase of smartphones with multiple lenses and large-sized sensors," CFO Hiroki Totoki said.

Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, also said before the results were announced that "demand for image sensors is expected to grow further" due to the reasons Totoki explained. "Sales of image sensors remain strong," Yasuda told AFP.

Sony currently operates four image sensor plants in Japan and is looking to increase production capacity by March 2021. "In order to respond to the demand after March 2021, we decided to invest in steps into the construction of a new plant in Nagasaki" in southern Japan, Totoki said.

Last week, the CEO of US hedge fund Third Point, which holds a key stake in the Japanese conglomerate, reportedly expressed frustration at its rejection of a proposal to spin off its semiconductor operations including image sensors. Sales for Sony's music business also rose, the firm said Wednesday, helped by its integration of EMI Music Publishing and an increase in streaming revenues.

"The streaming business is enjoying high sales growth," the CFO said, adding sales for the movie sector were brisk. "'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' which became Sony's record smash hit movie by earning more than 1.1 billion dollars at the international box office, contributed to the movie sales."

Sony's half-year sales dipped 2.1 percent to 4.04 trillion yen while operating profit jumped 17.3 percent to 510 billion yen. Sony has spent years struggling to recover from deep financial trouble, a process that entailed aggressive restructuring, the loss of thousands of jobs, and the sale of business units and assets.

It has seen a slowdown in its games and network businesses and has said it expects revenue from the core sector to sag owing to a continued fall in-game hardware sales, and the cost of developing a next-generation console. In the six-month period, the company posted a drop in sales for the sector, citing a decline in both software and PlayStation 4 hardware sales.

"Sales of PS4 consoles, which had spearheaded the company's recovery, are slowing down further as users' interest is now shifting to PS5," Yasuda said. "Sales of its electronics products remain weak due to tough competition in the global market," he added.

The firm said earlier this month its next-generation PlayStation 5 console, which will be equipped with new immersive features, would launch for the 2020 holiday season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Day-Night Test: BCCI orders 72 pink balls from SG

The BCCI has asked manufacturer SG to deliver 72 pink balls by next week for Indias first-ever day-night Test, to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already confirmed that SG pink balls will ...

Hero Future's stake buy by Abu Dhabi Future Energy gets CCI nod under green channel

The Competition Commission of India CCI has given nod under the green channel route to Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company for acquiring equity stake in Hero Future Energies Global Ltd. Besides, the transaction also involves acquisition of non-...

Lebanon's president asks cabinet to continue in caretaker role until new govt forms

Lebanons President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked the cabinet to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Tuesday.Hariris resignation toppled his coalition ...

US STOCKS-Futures flat as earnings pour in; Fed decision looms

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank has already lowered borr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019