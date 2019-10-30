Turkish parliament to respond U.S. House votes - Erdogan says

Turkey's parliament will respond to U.S. resolutions recognizing the mass killings of Armenians as genocide and calling for sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to recognize the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide.

Turkey does not recognize the resolution, which has no value to Ankara, Erdogan said.

