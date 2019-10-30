International Development News
Development News Edition

EU sees risk as inmates possibly radicalised in prison walk free

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 19:08 IST
EU sees risk as inmates possibly radicalised in prison walk free
Image Credit: Twitter (@JKingEU)

Thousands of inmates about to be freed from European prisons at the end of their terms may have been radicalized as Islamist militants in detention and pose a risk, the European Union security chief said on Wednesday. Returning fighters from Syria are also a concern, EU security commissioner Julian King told a news conference.

Over the last two decades, Europe has been the target of several Islamist militant assaults, with a rise in deadly attacks from 2015, when more than 130 people were killed in Paris in a coordinated operation in mid-November. Security forces in EU countries have since arrested hundreds of militants, with about 1,100 still being held on terrorism charges, King said.

King said that twice that many, who are detained for other crimes, may also have been radicalized in European jails. "We face a challenge from those who have been prosecuted and locked up in prison for terrorism offenses over recent years coming to the end of their term and being released. There are some thousands of such individuals in our prisons across Europe," King said.

"The Jihadi threat has not gone away," he said referring to the Arabic term for holy war. "There is no way we can lower our guard," he added. In addition to this domestic challenge, Europe also faces security risks posed by EU citizens who fought in the Middle East for the so-called Islamic State (IS) or with other Islamist militant groups and could now return to the continent, exploiting the volatile situation in Syria.

"Obviously the events in Syria at the moment do not make that any easier," King said. Turkey this month launched a military offensive on Syria's Kurdish-controlled north-east region, where most are militants are locked up.

About 500 European fighters were detained in Syria, King said. The Kurds have repeatedly warned that they could no longer guarantee the surveillance of IS detainees in their jails because of the Turkish offensive. King said that up to 1,400 children with one or two parents holding the citizenship of one of the 28 EU countries were also in Syria, of which half are in prison.

Some of them are currently being repatriated by EU states, but legal challenges have for long-delayed operations.

Also Read: US: No 'major' breakout of Islamic State militants in Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnian Serb ex-soldier jailed for 20 years for burning Muslim civilians

A Bosnian court jailed a former Bosnian Serb soldier for 20 years on Wednesday for setting ablaze 57 Muslim Bosniaks, of whom 26 including a two-day-old baby died, near the eastern town of Visegrad early in Bosnias 1992-95 war. Radomir Susn...

UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO on Day 2 of testimony

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg faces a second day of questions Wednesday from U.S. lawmakers on its now grounded 737 MAX after sharp criticism at a Senate hearing Tuesday. U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, who heads the House ...

UPDATE 2-Syria gov't raps "occupation", opposition urges justice as peace panel opens

Syrias government condemned what it called the occupation of its land while the opposition demanded justice and peace on Wednesday at the opening of a U.N.-backed panel meant to usher in reconciliation after 8-12 years of civil war.The firs...

UPDATE 2-Brazil President Bolsonaro says he wants his country to join OPEC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years. The comments come ahead of a massive auction of oil rights in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019