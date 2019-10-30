Balloon gas cylinder blast kills five children in Bangladesh

At least five children were killed and 17 others injured when a balloon vendor's gas cylinder exploded in Dhaka on Wednesday. The vendor was inflating balloons using a gas cylinder placed on a van in a slum area near the capital's Rupnagar when the cylinder exploded, police said.

All the five children, aged between seven and 14, died on the spot when the cylinder exploded on a narrow street, police said. "The van was surrounded by a lot of people, some of them were buying balloons when the cylinder suddenly exploded. Most of the dead and wounded are residents of an adjacent slum," a senior police official said.

The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)and two of them are stated to be in critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)