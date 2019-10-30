Crisis-wracked Chile pulls out as APEC, climate meet host

Santiago (Chile), Oct 30 (AFP) President Sebastian Pinera Wednesday pulled Chile out of hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Cop 25 climate change conference due to an ongoing political crisis.

Pinera said the decision was "deeply painful" but after more than 10 days of street protests, Chile has decided it was not in a position to host either the November 16-17 trade summit or the December 2-13 climate convention. (AFP)

