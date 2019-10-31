International Development News
Development News Edition

Russians slam US video game Call of Duty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:53 IST
Russians slam US video game Call of Duty
Image Credit: Flickr

The latest version of the popular US video game "Call of Duty" met with widespread anger and calls for a boycott in Russia on Wednesday for depicting Russian troops as brutal sadists. Since its release last week, state media and gamers have railed at what they see as anti-Russian "propaganda".

"They have shown our men as scumbags," influential professional gamer Ilya Davydov, known as Ilya Maddyson, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "You have to be a complete monster to play a blatantly criminal game that says directly that the army of our country are terrorists," Maddyson tweeted, suggesting it should be banned.

A news anchor on Channel One state television complained that the game depicts Russians as "real sadists" who "bomb, burn and destroy everything" and kill innocent people. Published by US company Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty is a highly realistic "first-person shooter" game.

In one section, a young girl called Farah witnesses her father's murder by a Russian soldier in an imaginary country in the Middle East called Urzikistan tbat closely resembles Syria. After avenging her father's death, Farah leads a rebellion against Russian occupation. Other scenes in the game depict Russian troops carrying out executions and bombing civilians.

The game has met with a wave of criticism from Russian gamers on review sites such as Metacritic. "This is propaganda against Russians... I'll never buy one of their products again," wrote one user called Kolyazinov.

Sony has opted not to put the game on sale in Russia for its Playstation 4 console. But it is available on PC and Microsoft's XBox One. Activision Blizzard already ran into controversy earlier this month when it banned a Hong Kong gamer from an international eSports tournament after he expressed support for the city's protest movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-As winds surge, new wildfire threatens Reagan Library outside Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry, heavy Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new lang...

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects link to murder case, threatens TV network's license

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday deplored a TV networks report linking him with a former police officer accused of assassinating a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and threatened to cancel the broadcasters license. TV Globo, ...

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres 291,370 hectares of federal land in California for oil and gas development.The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019