Facebook profit climbs along with user base
Facebook on Wednesday reported that its quarterly profit grew along with its user base as it grapples with concerns ranging from political ads to cryptocurrency. The leading online social network said its profit topped USD 6 billion on revenue that climbed 28 percent to USD 17.4 billion in the quarter that ended on September 30.
Meanwhile, the number of active monthly users increased 8 percent from a year ago to 2.45 billion. "We had a good quarter and our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.
"We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people's lives around the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Francisco
- Mark Zuckerberg
- community
ALSO READ
RPT-UPDATE 5-Crews work into the night, fire engulfs NuStar ethanol storage tanks near San Francisco
UPDATE 1-S.Korean court upholds 45-day ban on Asiana's San Francisco flights
UPDATE 2-S.Korean court upholds 45-day ban on Asiana's San Francisco flights
Film Study: Inside Shanahan's San Francisco run scheme
UPDATE 3-Major wildfires rage near Los Angeles and wineries north of San Francisco