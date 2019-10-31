International Development News
Facebook profit climbs along with user base

Facebook on Wednesday reported that its quarterly profit grew along with its user base as it grapples with concerns ranging from political ads to cryptocurrency. The leading online social network said its profit topped USD 6 billion on revenue that climbed 28 percent to USD 17.4 billion in the quarter that ended on September 30.

Meanwhile, the number of active monthly users increased 8 percent from a year ago to 2.45 billion. "We had a good quarter and our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people's lives around the world."

