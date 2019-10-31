News Roundup: 'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Something novel': Chinese cafe dyes pups to look like pandas

Would you like your dog transformed into a panda? It takes just 1,500 yuan ($212.28) at a pet café in southwest China that dyes pups in black and white streaks to resemble the animal that is considered a national treasure.

