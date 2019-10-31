Kim Jong-un sends condolence message to South Korean President, over his mother's demise

International Development News
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday extended a condolence message to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, over his mother's demise.

  Updated: 31-10-2019 12:06 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 12:06 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday extended a condolence message to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, over his mother's demise. According to the presidential spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, Kim's message was delivered to Moon at the Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan, where a mourning station for Kang Han-ok (his mother) was arranged, Yonhap reported.

The presidential spokesperson said that Kim sent the consolation message to Moon expressing his "deep condolence." 92-year-old Knag passed away due to chronic illness on Tuesday and was laid to rest on Thursday morning.

Pope Francis also sent a message saying, "I was saddened to learn of the death of your dear mother Kang, and I assure you of my spiritual closeness during this time of sorrow."

