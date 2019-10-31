OMV to allow PRC Europe’s delegates to Schwechat Refinery

Petrochemical and Refining Congress Europe, co-hosted in 2020 with OMV, announced a guided visitation to Schwechat Refinery on May, 18-19. With plenty of time before the Congress, the organizers says only few slots for visitation are left.

"Such visitations, usually coupled with a presentation about refinery itself, give a great opportunity to see to what extent the refinery has been modernized, take a look at equipment and logistics. Having seen the refinery, potential partners find it easier to approach a company, especially with the contacts they have made during the Congress, says Regina Chislova, the Project Director of PRC Europe 2020.

PRC Europe 2020, an annual closed-door downstream Congress, announced that business programme will be dedicated to:

Refinery and Petrochemical Integration

Catalysts for Refining and Petrochemicals Production

Digitalization in Downstream

Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability

Flexible Refinery as a Refinery of the Future, and others.

The outstanding parts of the business program are CEO Strategic Session and Senior Vice Presidents Panel Discussion, both to be held on Day 1. "We are happy to have OMV as our Host Sponsor - this partnership brings value to all delegates. At the same time, we are looking forward to seeing our constant partners and delegates - TUPRAS, Petrobas, Total, Linde, ExxonMobil Chemical Company and many others, who will share their cases and update the audience on their projects" - says Regina Chislova.

Devdiscourse is a proud media partner of PRC Europe 2020. The companies can request more information through the website and