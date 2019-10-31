REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police tightened security ahead of possible clashes on Thursday between masked pro-democracy protesters and Halloween fancy-dress clubbers as the Chinese-ruled city confirmed it was in economic recession after months of unrest and trade tensions.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired two projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea’s military. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/ Twin Southern California wildfires menace Reagan Library, Getty Museum, homes

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Reuters) - A major wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles on Wednesday as the fiercest Santa Ana winds yet lashed Southern California, forcing meteorologists to create new alert levels to warn of the danger. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Striking Chicago teachers press for final demand after accepting tentative deal CHICAGO (Reuters) - A strike by Chicago teachers against the third-largest U.S. school district headed into its 11th day on Thursday after union leaders approved a tentative labor deal clinched at the bargaining table but clashed with the mayor over a final demand.

BUSINESS FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA/

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot plan to create world's No.4 carmaker MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA plan to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, they said on Thursday, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.

USA-TRADE-CHINA-AGRICULTURE/ Exclusive: Beijing could ax extra tariffs on U.S. farm products to boost imports - China trade association chief

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing could remove extra tariffs imposed since last year on U.S. farm products to ease the way for importers to buy up to $50 billion worth, rather than direct them to buy specific amounts, the head of a government-backed trade association said. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-RINGO-STARR/ Ringo Starr 'emotional' as Beatles come together in new recording

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) - When Ringo Starr decided to record a cover of one of the last songs written by John Lennon, the Beatles drummer knew he wanted former bandmate Paul McCartney to play bass. SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/ Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title in a Fall Classic unlike any other. OLYMPICS-GOLF/

Tokyo 2020 golf must be moved because of heat, politician tells IOC TOKYO (Reuters) - A well-known Japanese politician has called on Olympic chief Thomas Bach to move the Tokyo 2020 golf tournaments to somewhere cooler, saying keeping them in their planned location would be irresponsible because of the heat.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NORNICKEL-RESULTS/ Russia's Nornickel 9-month production results

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reports 9-month production results 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/RETIREMENT (PIX) Wealth gap among retired Americans worsens despite a growing economy

The current record-high level of income inequality in the United States affects all segments of society, but two new reports shed light on how the trend is impacting older Americans. The disturbing finding of both studies: inequality has reached shocking levels among today’s older adults - and the gap will be 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/DEFICIT India releases fiscal deficit for April-Sept period

India releases monthly fiscal deficit numbers for September on Oct 31. Officially there is NO fixed time for the release of data. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFRASTRUCTURE India-Infrastructure output

India will release monthly data on infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of country's industrial output., on Thursday after 5.00 pm (India Standard time). There is NO fixed time for the release of the data. 31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX) Bombardier to report third quarter earnings

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier is expected to report lower earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), one of its most-watched measure of earnings. Investors will be looking for details on the planned sale of two component plants and the company's flagship Global 7500 business jet. 31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CIGNA-RESULTS/ (PIX) Cigna Corp reports third-quarter results

Health insurer Cigna Corp will post third-quarter earnings on Thursday when investors will pay close attention to how well it has managed to rein in medical costs. The company is also expected to comment on expectations for 2020 and discuss how its pharmacy benefits business, which it purchased last year, is helping drive growth. 31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/ PREVIEW-Colombia central bank set to hold rate yet again at Thursday meeting

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is set to hold the benchmark interest rate once again at its meeting on Thursday, as temporary inflation expectations rise. 31 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-RATES/ Colombia central bank board votes on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is likely to hold its 4.25% benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Thursday, analysts say. 31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 1 Nov

COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/ Colombia central bank to publish quarterly economic report, minutes

Colombia's central bank will on Friday publish its quarterly economic report, where it may modify growth, inflation and current account estimates, and the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. 1 Nov

NORWAY-CHINA/ Norway's industry minister visits China Oct 30-Nov 1

1 Nov MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists’ forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

1 Nov SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDONESIA-MUSHROOM/WATCH STRAP (PIX) (TV) Company makes environmentally-friendly watch strap with mushroom

A company makes wristwatch straps out of mycelium from mushrooms, a new environmentally-friendly material, and sells them online. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-SIDEWALK/ Waterfront Toronto holds board meeting to discuss project with Google's Sidewalk Labs

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-LAWSUIT (PIX) (TV) Farmers sue Merkel's government over "failure" to combat climate change

A family of farmers worried that their windswept North Sea island will be engulfed by rising waves join three other families in a Greenpeace-led group of plaintiffs seeking a court ruling against German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government that Germany must act faster on climate change. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NETHERLANDS (PIX) (TV) European vets learning Dutch to prepare for Brexit

The Netherlands will have a shortage of specialists needed to carry out increased customs controls at ports and airports in the event of Brexit. It is hiring dozens of vets from other EU countries and teaching them Dutch to handle an increased workload when Britain leaves the trading bloc. 31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/INSURANCE Trump rule on health insurance leaves immigrants, companies scrambling for answers

Nearly a decade after receiving U.S. citizenship, Guatemalan-born Mayra Lopez thought she had cleared all the hurdles for her parents to join her in the United States. Then on Oct. 4 U.S. President Donald Trump changed the rules she and others had been complying with: Trump signed a proclamation requiring all prospective immigrants to prove they will have U.S. health insurance within 30 days of their arrival or enough money to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs." 31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/EGG (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE: Protests bring Beirut’s abandoned Egg back to life

Amid Beirut’s sterile downtown, a once frontline zone reconstructed after a ruinous civil war, the bullet-pocked, abandoned concrete husk of “the Egg” building sits as a reminder of Lebanon’s pre-war boom days and of past violence. 31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/VIOLENCE (PIX) (GRAPHIC) THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Weapons of mass control

This graphic project shows the escalating violence in Hong Kong - both by police and protesters - and the various weapons that the police force has deployed in an effort to quell the demonstrations. 31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/HALLOWEEN (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters hold Halloween masquerade march

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a Halloween masquerade march, as pro-democracy unrest in the former British colony has entered the fifth month, and seen no sign of abating. 31 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) National Security Council official deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump

House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with Timothy Morrison, senior director for Europe and Russia at National Security Council. 31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

INDIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV) German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives on three-day visit to India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India. 31 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/AOUN (PIX) (TV) Lebanon president to give speech on third anniversary of his presidency

Lebanese president Michel Aoun will address the nation at 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) on the occasion of completing the third year of his presidency. Lebanese prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Tuesday after two weeks of nationwide protests against the ruling elite. 31 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ (PIX) Chinese officials brief at end of key Communist Party meeting

Chinese Communist Party officials hold a news conference about a recently concluded meeting of its top leadership, called a plenum. 1 Nov 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SELF-DEFENCE (PIX) (TV) Learning how to take hits, Hong Kong protesters take self-defense class

Young people in Hong Kong take self-defense classes to better prepare themselves for clashes with police during protests. 1 Nov

GREECE-ISRAEL/ Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz visits Greece

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz will meet his Greek counterpart in Athens on Thursday. Statements to follow. 1 Nov

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. 1 Nov

LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to speak

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak in a televised address. Lebanon has been plunged into a political crisis after two weeks of anti-government protests and the resignation of Prime Minster Saad al-Harirri on Tuesday. 1 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-CUBA GOODING JR/ (PIX) (TV)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr due in court in groping case Actor Cuba Gooding Jr is due in court in a criminal case charging him with groping multiple women. Gooding has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were brought by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

31 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-SECURITY/CATHEDRAL Woman appears at Old Bailey charged with planning to bomb St Paul's cathedral

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, was remanded in custody at Westminster magistrates court on Oct 16 1 Nov

