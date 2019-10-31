International Development News
Development News Edition

Indonesia religious body staffer falls foul of own laws

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bandaaceh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:10 IST
Indonesia religious body staffer falls foul of own laws
Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Indonesian man working for an organization that helped draft strict religious laws ordering adulterers to be flogged was himself publically whipped Thursday after he was caught having an affair with a married woman. Flogging is a common punishment for a range of offenses in the deeply conservative Aceh region on Sumatra island, including adultery, drinking alcohol, and having gay or pre-marital sex.

Aceh is the only region in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation that imposes Islamic law, part of a 2005 autonomy deal with the central government that ended a decades-long separatist insurgency. On Thursday, a masked religious officer rained down 28 lashes on the back of Aceh Ulema Council (MPU) member Mukhlis after he was caught canoodling with a married woman last month.

Mukhlis, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, grimaced and flinched during the punishment in the provincial capital Banda Aceh before his married companion was flogged with a rattan cane some 23 times. The organization that Mukhlis works for advised the local government and legislature on drafting and implementing Aceh's religious law, including public flogging.

It was not immediately clear what he did for the agency. The council made headlines this summer when it hit out at plans to form a national women's football league because Aceh did not have a special stadium where only women players, match officials and spectators would be present.

In June, it issued a fatwa, or religious edict, against online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), saying it insulted Islam and made addicted players violent. Flogging a council member underlined the commitment to enforcing Islamic law, said Aceh Besar deputy regent Husaini Wahab.

"No matter who you are... if you violate (Islamic) law you will be whipped," he told reporters after the punishment. Mukhlis would likely be sacked under his employer's moral code, Wahab added.

Also Thursday, a female university student was flogged a dozen times after she was caught spending the night in a boarding house with a man, who escaped punishment because he was underage. Dozens of onlookers watched the floggings, with some recording them on their mobile phones.

"I was just curious to see how it was carried out," said spectator Robbi. In July, three people were flogged 100 times each for having premarital sex, while last year two men caught having sex with underaged girls were also whipped 100 times.

Rights groups have slammed public caning as a cruel and inhuman punishment, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for it to end. But the practice has wide support among Aceh's mostly Muslim population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised statement...

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister would waste time available to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised stat...

Solar scam-accused Saritha Nair and 2 others get three years in jail in cheating case

Saritha Nair, main accused in the solar scam that rocked Kerala during previous Congress-led UDF rule, and two others were on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a court here in a windmill cheating case. Sixth Judicial Magistr...

FACTBOX-Who's who in Spain's snap parliamentary election

Spains main political parties kick off campaigning on Thursday for a parliamentary election on Nov. 10, the fourth in as many years but which could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment.Following a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019