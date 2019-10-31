International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Chicago mayor seeks 'spirit of compromise' as teachers strike hits 11th day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:13 IST
UPDATE 2-Chicago mayor seeks 'spirit of compromise' as teachers strike hits 11th day
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the city's teacher's union to embrace a "spirit of compromise" as a strike that has kept 300,000 public students away from school extended into an 11th day on Thursday, despite a tentative contract deal. District and union officials were at odds over whether the school calendar should be extended by additional days to make up for lost classes, and whether the city's 25,000 teachers would be compensated for pay lost during the second-longest teachers' strike in recent U.S. history.

"Our members are tired, frustrated and miss their students ... we want to return to the classroom," Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement on Thursday. "By not restoring days of instruction to our students lost during the strike, the mayor is making it clear that she is more concerned about politics than the well-being of students." Lightfoot, a first-term Democrat, has rejected the demand for makeup days and accused the union of reneging on a deal reached Wednesday with the third-largest U.S. school district.

During a morning press conference, Lightfoot asked for a "spirit of compromise" from the CTU union. "They have basically issued a take-it-or-leave-it demand ... that's simply a non-starter," she said. "If the CTU wants to have a conversation in that spirit of compromise then, of course, I am willing to listen."

Rank-and-file union members were gathering outside of City Hall on Thursday morning. According to the union, the tentative agreement for a five-year contract includes enforceable staffing increases of 209 social workers, amounting to one in each school, a case manager in each school, and 250 additional nurses.

The agreement also has the district spending $35 million to reduce oversized classrooms and prioritizing schools that serve the most vulnerable students. African-Americans and Hispanics account for the majority of Chicago's public school enrollment. The Chicago walkout follows a wave of teacher strikes across the country over wages and education funding during the past two years, including a week-long work stoppage in Los Angeles in January.

As was the case in Los Angeles, the labor dispute in Chicago centered on a pay as well as teacher demands for contract language to reduce class size and to increase staffing levels for support professionals, including nurses and social workers. Any settlement is subject to approval by the Chicago union's House of Delegates, a body consisting of 825 elected representatives from each of the city's schools and support staff classifications before classes can resume.

The district had said it was looking into whether it could make up more than eight school days lost during the strike, and the Chicago Board of Education would need to vote on adding any attendance days to the school calendar. The teachers' last contract expired on July 1, and they walked off the job on Oct. 17.

The union was seeking a contract that runs three years instead of five and includes more paid preparation time for elementary school teachers. Lightfoot has said the union's full demands, if met, would require an annual spending increase of 30% beyond the current school budget of $7.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP-BJP clash over Chhath pooja, Sanjay Singh sits on protest briefly

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly on Thursday, accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhis Kalkaji, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019