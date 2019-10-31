African Development Bank board approves 125% capital increase

The African Development Bank's board approved a 125% capital increase to $208 billion on Thursday, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina said.

"This is the biggest capital increase for the bank since it was founded," he said following an extraordinary general meeting in Abidjan.

