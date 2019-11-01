REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 12:30 a.m. GMT/8:30 p.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, two days after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-BAGHDADI-CONFIRMATION Islamic State vows revenge against U.S. for Baghdadi killing

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State confirmed on Thursday that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a weekend raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria, and vowed revenge against the United States. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE Southern California endures second straight day of wind-stoked wildfires

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A fresh spate of Southern California wildfires roared to life on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of explosively fierce Santa Ana winds that have fanned flames, displacing thousands of residents. USA-VAPING-CDC

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 37, cases of illness to 1,888 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 1,888 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 37.

BUSINESS FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA

Stronger together: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot plan world's No.4 carmaker MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA plan to join forces in a 50-50 share merger to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, seeking scale to cope with costly new technologies and slowing global demand.

USA-TRADE-NORTHAMERICA Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is making progress every day toward approving the trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman’s breasts and pinching another’s buttocks. FILM-HARRIET/

Movie 'Harriet' tells a different story about U.S. slavery NEW YORK (Reuters) - When director Kasi Lemmons started work on the first major movie about Harriet Tubman, the 19th century slave turned hero of the Underground Railway, she decided to focus less on the brutality of slavery and more on human stories.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020

IOC, Tokyo 2020 set for showdown talks over marathon TOKYO (Reuters) - Representatives from the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers are set for a third day of showdown talks on Friday as they look to resolve what has become a very public spat over the hosting of the marathon at next year’s Games.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title in a Fall Classic unlike any other. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SELF-DEFENCE (PIX) (TV)

Learning how to take hits, Hong Kong protesters take self-defense class Young people in Hong Kong take self-defence classes to better prepare themselves for clashes with police during protests.

1 Nov 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT CHINA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Chinese officials brief at end of key Communist Party meeting Chinese Communist Party officials hold a news conference about a recently concluded meeting of its top leadership, called a plenum.

1 Nov 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BOSNIA-CAMP (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: Winter poses new threat to migrants in Bosnian forest camp Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say.

1 Nov 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PORTUGAL-EDUCATION/HISTORY (PIX)

A new school module on Portugal's 'painful past' stirs up controversy A new, optional module for Year 12 students exploring topics like colonialism and genocide is stirring up controversy in Portugal, as academics and politicians argue over how the education system should engage with the country's history.

1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/BREXIT PARTY (PIX) (TV)

UK's Brexit Party launches election campaign Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gives a speech launching his party's general election campaign.

1 Nov 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN

Lagging in endorsements, Warren makes quiet push for party backing in White House bid Freshman New Hampshire legislator Gaby Grossman was surprised earlier this year to get a voicemail from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had called to talk about her White House campaign.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

School's back for 300,000 Chicago students after 11-day teachers' strike Chicago teachers returned to work on Friday after a grueling 11-day strike as parents hoped the deal struck between the teachers' union and district would improve their children's education.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/GIULIANI (TV)

Bail modification hearing for Giuliani associate Igor Fruman A bail modification hearing is scheduled for Igor Fruman, an associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is charged with campaign finance crimes and currently under home confinement as a condition of his release. Fruman is not expected to attend.

1 Nov 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHILE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV) Chile’s fiery youth anger fueled by fears of poverty in old age

As over a million people streamed through Santiago´s streets in a series of protest marches last week, one elderly couple stood out from the largely youthful crowd. 1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MEDIA-APPLE/APPLETV (PIX) Apple debuts its streaming TV offering

Apple releases Apple TV+, its foray into the streaming media wars, with a handful of shows. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ABBVIE-RESULTS/ AbbVie reports third-quarter earnings

AbbVie Inc will report earnings on Friday in the first full quarter since the drugmaker launched new psoriasis medicine Skyrizi. 1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

AIG-RESULTS/ (PIX) American International Group Inc to report Q3 2019 results

American International Group Inc is set to report its Q3 2019 results before markets open on Friday, Nov. 1st. 1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Fed's Kaplan updates his views on the economy

In his first public event after the Fed's Oct. 29-30 interest-rate setting meeting, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gives his views on the most recent Fed decision and the outlook for the economy. 1 Nov 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in Newark Anchor Collaborative Roundtable conversation, in Newark, N.J. 1 Nov 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks in New York at Japan Society

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "The United States, Japan, and the Global Economy" at Japan Society luncheon in New York. 1 Nov 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHILE-ENVIRONMENT/BEES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Decade-long drought in Chile leaves bees without flowers A record, decade-long drought in Chile is killing bees and raising concerns about a shortage of pollinators for key crops like avocadoes and blueberries in this farm-dependent country with a $34 billion food industry.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CLIMATECHANGE-NETHERLANDS/

Dutch update projections for 2030 CO2 reductions in Netherlands Dutch government advisers update projections for the reduction of CO2 emissions in the Netherlands in the 2020-2030 period.

1 Nov 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

