No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims from India visiting Kartarpur: Pak PM
Kartarpur sahib Gurdwara Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur and no fee would be charged from them on the opening day of the Corridor and on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary. In a tweet on Friday morning, the prime minister also announced that the condition for pilgrims to register 10 days before their arrival to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, has been waived off.

"For Sikhs coming for the pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they won't need a passport-just a valid ID; ii)they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee to be charged on day of inauguration and on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan tweeted. The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, Pakistan, and India after tough negotiations last week signed an agreement, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev on November 12. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as fee, though India has requested Pakistan not to charge the Indian pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

