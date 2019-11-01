China urges all parties to work towards peaceful resolution of Korean Peninsula issue
China's foreign ministry said on Friday all sides should work towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula following the latest missile test by Pyongyang a day earlier.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at a critical stage.
