China urges all parties to work towards peaceful resolution of Korean Peninsula issue

China's foreign ministry said on Friday all sides should work towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula following the latest missile test by Pyongyang a day earlier.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at a critical stage.

