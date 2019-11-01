International Development News
Development News Edition

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:40 IST
Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets
Image Credit: ANI

Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked an injured fisherman up from Dokdo, which is known as Takeshima in Japan when it went down on Thursday night.

The chopper was located at a depth of 72 meters (240 feet), 600 meters south of the islets, a Coast Guard representative told reporters, but he was unable to confirm whether any remains had been found. The aircraft was "not in its original shape" due to the impact of the crash, he said.

As well as the coast guard, members of the National Fire Agency and civilian boats were searching for the passengers, while the defense ministry had also sent planes and divers to the area, a South Korean fire agency spokesman told AFP. The crashed chopper is a Eurocopter EC225, made by the European aerospace corporation Airbus.

The seven people on board were five rescuers, the fisherman, and a civilian. "The patient was on a fishing boat when he lost one of his fingers through an accident, and the crew took him to Dokdo and waited for the rescue helicopter there," the fire agency official said.

"The patient needed an immediate medical operation that could have only been done at facilities on the mainland." Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan -- or East Sea -- since 1945, when Tokyo's brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended, while Japan still claims sovereignty over them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....

James Vince eyeing a spot in England's T20 side for World Cup

After playing a match-winning knock of 59 in the first T20I against New Zealand, cricketer James Vince is hopeful of making it to Englands squad for World T20 next year. Vinces knock enabled England to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in...

Two Springboks to be crowned at World Rugby Awards on 3 Nov

Two Springboks, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Cheslin Kolbe are amongst the six nominees announced by World Rugby on Friday on the shortlist for the prestigious Player of the Year awards for 2019.The winners will be crowned at the World Rugby A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019