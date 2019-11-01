REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, two days after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-RUSSIA/ Turkey hands over 18 Syrian soldiers after Russian coordination

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has handed over 18 men believed to be Syrian government soldiers who were seized in northeast Syria near the Turkish border earlier this week, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. U.S.

AUTOS-EMISSIONS-CALIFORNIA/ Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions standards. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/

Southern California endures second straight day of wind-stoked wildfires LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A fresh spate of Southern California wildfires roared to life on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of explosively fierce Santa Ana winds that have fanned flames, displacing thousands of residents.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

General Motors strike looms over U.S. October job growth WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed sharply in October, weighed down by a strike at General Motors, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up from near a 50-year low of 3.5%.

NISSAN-MANAGEMENT/ Nissan names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Friday appointed American Stephen Ma as its next chief financial officer and said Hitoshi Kawaguchi and other veteran executives were stepping down, a shake-up that one source said marked a “generational change” at the automaker. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR/ Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman’s breasts and pinching another’s buttocks. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NCAA-MSU-BACHIE-INELIGIBLE/ Michigan State LB Bachie suspended for failed drug test

The Big Ten on Thursday ruled Michigan State starting linebacker Joe Bachie ineligible after the senior tested positive for what the university said was “a substance that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league.” OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move TOKYO (Reuters) - Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next year’s Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyo’s governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship event.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DRILLING (PIX) Drilling ban proposals divide Democrats in U.S. oil states

New Mexico’s Democratic government has lofty plans for the billions of dollars it expects to reap from its part of the Permian Basin, starting with an overhaul of its ailing public education system. But it has identified an obstacle: The anti-drilling platforms of Democratic contenders for the White House, who are seeking a swift end to the fossil fuel era to fight climate change. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WARREN Lagging in endorsements, Warren makes quiet push for party backing in White House bid

Freshman New Hampshire legislator Gaby Grossman was surprised earlier this year to get a voicemail from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had called to talk about her White House campaign. Warren's direct outreach was a sign of her quiet efforts to woo party insiders and try to quell lingering concerns about her candidacy among the party's establishment as the Massachusetts progressive has become a top contender for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ School's back for 300,000 Chicago students after 11-day teachers' strike

Chicago teachers returned to work on Friday after a grueling 11-day strike as parents hoped the deal struck between the teachers' union and district would improve their children's education. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/GIULIANI (TV) Bail modification hearing for Giuliani associate Igor Fruman

A bail modification hearing is scheduled for Igor Fruman, an associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is charged with campaign finance crimes and currently under home confinement as a condition of his release. Fruman is not expected to attend. 1 Nov 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) (TV) U.S. Democratic presidential contenders swarm Iowa for party dinner

Fourteen presidential candidates will address a crowd of more than 12,000 Iowa Democrats at a party celebration that will test the organizational strength and grassroots popularity of each campaign ahead of the state's kick-off nominating contest on Feb. 3. 1 Nov 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

INDIA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV) German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India. 2 Nov

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. 2 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHILE-ENVIRONMENT/BEES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Decade-long drought in Chile leaves bees without flowers A record, decade-long drought in Chile is killing bees and raising concerns about a shortage of pollinators for key crops like avocadoes and blueberries in this farm-dependent country with a $34 billion food industry.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CLIMATECHANGE-NETHERLANDS/

Dutch update projections for 2030 CO2 reductions in Netherlands Dutch government advisers update projections for the reduction of CO2 emissions in the Netherlands in the 2020-2030 period.

1 Nov 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEDIA-APPLE/APPLETV (PIX) Apple debuts its streaming TV offering

Apple releases Apple TV+, its foray into the streaming media wars, with a handful of shows. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ABBVIE-RESULTS/ AbbVie reports third-quarter earnings

AbbVie Inc will report earnings on Friday in the first full quarter since the drugmaker launched new psoriasis medicine Skyrizi. Investors will look for updates on the company's planned $63 billion acquisition of Allergan and comments on expectations for 2020. 1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

AIG-RESULTS/ (PIX) American International Group Inc to report Q3 2019 results

American International Group Inc is set to report its Q3 2019 results before markets open on Friday, Nov. 1st. Investors will be looking for details about the impact of third-quarter catastrophes on the insurer's earnings and whether CEO Brian Duperreault will show continued progress in his effort to deliver an underwriting profit in AIG's core general insurance business. A call will analysts will follow at 9 A.M. 1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Fed's Kaplan updates his views on the economy

In his first public event after the Fed's Oct. 29-30 interest-rate setting meeting, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gives his views on the most recent Fed decision and the outlook for the economy. 1 Nov 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in Newark Anchor Collaborative Roundtable conversation, in Newark, N.J. 1 Nov 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks in New York at Japan Society

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "The United States, Japan, and the Global Economy" at Japan Society luncheon in New York. 1 Nov 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams discusses the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion on the economy and addresses questions from local business, nonprofit, and higher education stakeholders, in Newark, N.J. 1 Nov 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT GUATEMALA-DAYOFTHEDEAD/ (TV)

Giant kites festival gather thousands in Guatemala to mark the Day of the Dead Giant kite festival in Guatemala marks the celebration of the Day of the Dead, as thousands gather in cemeteries across Central America and Mexico through to Saturday night to remember departed relatives.

1 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

