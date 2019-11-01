Dutch climate policies set to fall short of 2030 goals -advisory body
The Netherlands looks set to miss its goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade, the country's main environmental advisory body said on Friday.
Emissions would be 43% to 48% below 1990 levels by 2030 if recently announced policies on climate change are all fully implemented on time, research institute PBL said.
That would be less than the 49% target that Dutch authorities have set for 2030. The EU-wide goal for CO2 emissions over the next 10 years is a 40% cut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- authorities
- EU
- Dutch