US News Roundup: Trump may change residence; Chicago students back to school and more

Trump says he will make Florida his permanent residence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City. Trump has owned the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach since 1985 and has spent more time there during his presidency than at his penthouse apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York.

School's back for 300,000 Chicago students after 11-day teachers' strike

Chicago teachers returned to work on Friday after a grueling 11-day strike as parents hoped the deal struck between the teachers' union and district would improve their children's education. Teachers on Wednesday approved a five-year tentative agreement with the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) that includes a 16% raise for teachers, additional social workers and nurses, enforceable class-size caps and extra support for English language learners and special education.

Rain, early snows delay U.S. harvest in latest blow to farmers

Excessive rains and an October snowstorm have stalled the harvest in the U.S. grain belt's northern tier, one more blow to farmers already struggling with the effects of planting delays and a trade war that has pressured commodity prices. The corn and soybean harvests are especially delayed in North Dakota and Minnesota - precisely the states suffering the most from the U.S.-China trade war due to their reliance on exporting to Asia through West Coast ports.

White House to name Homeland Security official Chad Wolf as department's acting secretary: Politico

The White House plans to name Homeland Security official Chad Wolf as the department's acting secretary, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed people familiar with the situation. Wolf, who currently heads the Department of Homeland Security's policy office in an acting capacity, would become the fifth person to head the agency under President Donald Trump.

California makes headway against wildfires after fierce Santa Ana winds ease

Fierce, dry Santa Ana winds off the Southern California mountains eased early Friday, helping firefighters make progress in corralling major wildfires that have displaced thousands of residents. A flurry of 25 mph wind gusts late Thursday triggered multiple smaller blazes that kept firefighters busy, with more homes torched and residents evacuated. But rescuers were grateful for the reduction in wind speeds from 80 mph that had fanned and spread the flames earlier in the week.

WeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination

The former chief of staff to ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has accused him and the company of discrimination, saying she feared for the health of her unborn baby because of Neumann's penchant for smoking marijuana on chartered planes. She also said she was replaced by a man making more than twice her salary when she took maternity leave.

Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits

General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions standards. The two lawsuits, brought by California and 22 other states and environmental groups in September in U.S. District Court in Washington, challenge the administration's determination in September that California cannot set vehicle emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 37, cases of illness to 1,888

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 1,888 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 37. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,604 cases and 34 deaths from the illness and said the number of reported cases in the epidemic appears to be leveling off or declining.

Stray bullet in Chicago wounds 7-year-old girl who was trick or treating

A 7-year-old girl who was trick or treating in Chicago on Thursday for Halloween was critically wounded when she was struck by a stray bullet, police said. The girl was in a costume and out with her family in the Little Village neighborhood when at least one person in a group fired shots, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said by phone.

Four people shot dead at Halloween party in California

Four people were shot dead at a crowded Halloween costume party at a house in Orinda in Northern California, the county sheriff's office and local media said on Friday. The shooting took place in a rental home in an expensive neighborhood of Orinda, a small city across the bay from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported.

