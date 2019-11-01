Sheriff: 4 dead in Halloween night shooting in N California
Four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in northern California on Halloween night. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced the casualties in a tweet on Friday. It said it is working with the police department in the city of Orinda, where the shooting took place. Neither department has released further details.
Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured. A dispatcher at the sheriff's office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time. (AP) MRJ
